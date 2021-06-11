 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Blackmon, Sr. - Guy A., 57, of Longview died June 5, 2021 at his home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Clark - Terry, 78, of Longview died at St. Johns Hospital. Steele Chapel.

