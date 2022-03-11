 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Feller — John James, 74, of Longview, died March 7 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Mann — Alan W., 75, of Kelso, died March 9 at PeaceHealth St. John in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

