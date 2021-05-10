 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Jacobs — Linda Elizabeth, 53, of Longview, died May 1 at her residence. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Larson — Bert Oscar, 88, of Longview, died May 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Stansberry — Donna Rae, 83, of Longview, died May 6,  at her residence. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

