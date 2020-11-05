Geiszler - Sheila Marie, 73, of Longview, Wash., passed away at home on November 4, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Hopper - Sammy M., 74, of Longview, Wash., died November 4, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory is in charge of arrangements.