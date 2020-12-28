 Skip to main content
Pitchall - Charlotte M., 59, of Longview, Wash., died on December 22, 2020 at her residence in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Scott - Emma Ruth, 86, of Longview, Wash., died on December 20,2020 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

Vassar - Ronald Wayne, 69, of Castle Rock, Wash., died on December 23, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Wright - Rodney ,91, of Longview, Wash., died December 23, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in Charge of arrangements.

