Death Notices

Bell — David Walter, 74, of Longview, died at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Chambers — Lyle M., 97, of Longview, died May 12 at a Longview adult care facility. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Kauble — Martin E., 59, of Longview, died May 11 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

