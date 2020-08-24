 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cliffton - Kenneth Lawerence, 78, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 21, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Gates - George Burr, 87, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 21, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Columbia Funeral Service.

Greenwood - Bruce Wright, 62, of Kalama, Wash., passed away August 19, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Gunn - Patsy Jane, 82, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 20, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Head - Leon Edward, 86, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 20, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Merchant - Sandra Claudene, 74, of Kelso, Wash., passed away August 16, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sheneman - Thea Jeanne, 54, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 20, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Dahl -McVicker Funeral Home.

Wend - Debra Elaine, 66, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 21, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Will - Byron Lloyd, 85, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away August 19, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News