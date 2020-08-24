× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cliffton - Kenneth Lawerence, 78, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 21, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Gates - George Burr, 87, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 21, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Columbia Funeral Service.

Greenwood - Bruce Wright, 62, of Kalama, Wash., passed away August 19, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Gunn - Patsy Jane, 82, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 20, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Head - Leon Edward, 86, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 20, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Merchant - Sandra Claudene, 74, of Kelso, Wash., passed away August 16, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sheneman - Thea Jeanne, 54, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 20, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Dahl -McVicker Funeral Home.

Wend - Debra Elaine, 66, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 21, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Will - Byron Lloyd, 85, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away August 19, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.