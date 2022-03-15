 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

French — Curt Wayne, 59, of Longview, died March 13 at the Ray Hickey Hospice House, Vancouver. Columbia Funeral Service.

Smith — Steven Fredrick, 66, of St. Helens, died March 7 at the Longview Inn. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

