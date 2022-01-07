 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Anjulo — Benjamin "Ben" A., 49, of Longview, died Jan. 3 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Kennedy — William L. Sr., 62, of Onalaska, died Dec. 21 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Marrs — Karen L., of Kalama, died Jan. 3 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Spencer — David D., 59, of Longview, died Jan. 2 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Sky Science: Why are snowflakes individually unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News