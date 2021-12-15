 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Borroz — Ceaser Joseph, 92, of Castle Rock, died Dec. 12 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Shonk — RaeAnn, 82, of Kelso, died Dec. 12 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Vanderford — Melvin Leslie, 64, of Clatskanie, died Dec. 12 at PeaceHealth St. Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

