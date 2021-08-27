Bourdage — Edmund "Ed" Ambrose, 83, of Longview, died Aug. 26 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Curtiss — Stuart R., 82, of Longview, died Aug. 25 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Krause — Robert Walter, 78, of Rainer, died Aug. 25 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Parah — Louis Hamilton Jr. , 83, of Longview, died Aug. 25 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Schocklet — Bernd Michael, 61, of Kalama, died Aug. 25 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Teigen — Lila A. 87, of Longview, died Aug. 25 at the Ray Hickey Hospice, Vancouver. Columbia Funeral Service.