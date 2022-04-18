 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Beebe — Janice Marie, 75 of Longview, died April 16 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Dreier — Dawn Lee, 76, of Longview, died April 14 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Lenderman — Beverly Ann, 87 of Longview, died April 16 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Moffat — Anthony Ray, 66, of Longview, died April 14 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Proctor — Mary Louise, 69, of Longview, died April 4 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

