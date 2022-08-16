Crayne- James "Jim" Clayton, 83, of Longview passed away one August 13, 2022 at OHSU. Steele Chapel
Dickson- Aileen Delores, 82, of Ariel, WA passed away on August 8, 2022 in Ariel. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home
Hall- Gene Keith, 85, of Castle Rock passed away on August 14, 2022 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home
Roberts- Linda Jean, 78, of Longview passed away on August 12, 2022 in Longview. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home
Spencer- Dave Conrad, 88, of Longview passed away on August 5, 2022 at Discovery Nursing and Rehab in Vancouver. Steele Chapel
Webb- Jerrold W., 76, of Kelso passed away on August 11, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services
Williams- Curby Gene, 67, of Longview passed away on August 13, 2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel
