Death Notices
Death Notices

Braden — Ronald, 61, of Longview, died Oct. 21 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Brookshire — Derl, 87, of Kelso, died Oct. 23 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Jacobs — Dan Dennis, 70, of Longview, died Oct. 23 at the Hospice Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.  

Martin — Mary, 91, of Clatskanie, died Oct. 24 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Mets — Wayne Loyd, 95, of Ridgefield, died Oct. 22 at Mallard Landing. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Noble — Larry Mitchel, 71, of Longview, died Oct. 19 in Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Wheeler — Mary E., 77, of Longview, died Oct. 23 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

