Death Notices

Death Notices:

Makinster- Walter Ralph, 68, of Longview, WA passed away on September 29, 2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Oswalt- Granville Ray, 84, of Longview, WA passed away on October 8, 2022 at an adult care facility in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

