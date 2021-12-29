 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Boner — Robert Graydon, 72, of Longview, died Dec. 28 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Hooper — William Henry, 85, of Castle Rock, died Dec. 26 at PeaceHealth John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Jarrell — Cindy Lou Helms, 63, of Longview, died Dec. 23 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Nichols, Jr. — Larry Leroy, 62, of Woodland, died Dec. 22 at PeaceHealth St John Medical Center. Layne's Funeral Services.

Rogers — Lorraine R., 66, of Longview, died Dec. 27 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

