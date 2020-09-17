× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dovich - Duayne Durand, 69, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away on September 16, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Kent - Joseph Hugh, 62, of Longview, Wash., passed away on September 15, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Medina - Barcela, Juan Ernesto, 78, of Woodland, Wash., passed away on September 15, 2020 at home. Woodland Funeral Home.

Owens - Sharon Lucille, 74, of Longview, Wash., passed away on September 15, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Stevenson - David Arthur, 50, of Butte, Montana, passed away September 12, 2020 at Legacy at Salmon Creek Hospital. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.