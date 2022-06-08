 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Betz — Judith Lavern, 76, of Kelso, died June 4 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Braun — Kenneth August, 74, of Bowman, North Dakota, died June 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Lovingfoss — Wayne Royal, 77, of Kelso, died June 3 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Yummy midnight snacks that won't mess with your sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News