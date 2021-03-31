 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lewis - Roberta P., 87, of Longview, Wash., died on March 30, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

McKee - Maggie Ellen, 72, of Kelso, Wash., died March 30, 2021 at her home of Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Tyler - Bryan Joe, 61, of Kelso, Wash., died March 29, 2021 at his home in Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Sanders - Irma Mae, 95, of Longview, Wash., died on March 21, 2021 at Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the fewest cars per person

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News