Lewis - Roberta P., 87, of Longview, Wash., died on March 30, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

McKee - Maggie Ellen, 72, of Kelso, Wash., died March 30, 2021 at her home of Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Tyler - Bryan Joe, 61, of Kelso, Wash., died March 29, 2021 at his home in Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Sanders - Irma Mae, 95, of Longview, Wash., died on March 21, 2021 at Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel.