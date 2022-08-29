 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Hooker — Lavita Nell, 85, of Longview, died Aug. 22 at Canterbury Park. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Meyers — Susan Faye, 71, of Kelso, died Aug. 9 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Rodriguez — Gwendolyn A., 94, of Castle Rock, died Aug. 18 All County Cremation and Burial Services.

