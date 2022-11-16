 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Colt, JR- Vernon L., 84, of Longview, passed away on November 14, 2022 at an adult family home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Dominique- Mary Spitzer, 89, of Cathlamet, WA passed away on November 8, 2022 in Longview. Dowling Funeral Home

Kyllow- Carol Ann, 77, of Longview, passed away on November 14, 2022 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel

