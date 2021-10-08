 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Courser — James Vernon, Jr., 88, of Longview, died Oct. 4 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

O'Neal — Dean Michael, 55, of Longview, died Sept. 28 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Stacey — Arthur Ray, 79, of Kelso, died Oct. 7 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

