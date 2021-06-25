 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dobyns — Patricia Louise, 89, of Centralia, died June 22 at the Sharon Care Center in Centralia. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Kreighbaum — Marcia, 62, of Kalama, died June 24 at the Hospice Care Center, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eating chocolate for breakfast can help you burn fat

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News