Death Notices

Carty- Shirley Laverne, 88, of Longview passed away on December 22, 2022 at her residence. Steele Chapel

Herring- James B., 77, of Longview passed away on December 23, 2022 at his home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Tonkin- Ervin J., 96, of Winlock passed away on December 20, 2022 at his residence. Cattermole Funeral Home

