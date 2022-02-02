 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Allen — Mary Geneva, 88, of Longview, died Jan. 25 at home. Steel Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Bailey — Dan, 74, of Kelso, died Feb. 2 in Kelso. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Cedar — Jane Louise, 74, of Longview died Jan. 31 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Leard — Mildred "Millie" D., of Kelso, died Jan. 30 at an adult family home in Kelso. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

