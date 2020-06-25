Death Notices
Death Notices

Kennedy - Donald Ray, 82 of Longview, died June 23, 2020 at Monticello Park. Steele Chapel

Miller - Terry Scott, 72, of Castle Rock, died June 22, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Roggow - Thomas Duane, 77, of Clatskanie, died June 23, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

