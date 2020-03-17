DEATHS
Burkhartt - Arlotte Martha, 100 of Longview died March 14, 2020 at Monticello Park. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home
Grant - Robert L. Sr., 80 of Longview died March 12, 2020 at Longview Community Home Health and Hospice. Cattermole Funeral Home
Leak - Robert Junior, 94 of Kelso died March 15, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel
Marlene - Elliott Kim, 57 of Kelso died March 15, 2020 at Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service
Middleton - Carl Albert, 85 died March 11, 2020 at Legacy Salmon Creek. Steele Chapel
Rauch - Mary Sue, 84 of Rainier OR died March 15, 2020 in Longview. Groulx Family Mortuary
