Death Notices
Death Notices

Daharsh - Donald Richard, 84, of Longview, Wash., died on December 11, 2020 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Moss (Orloske) - Norine Louise, 51, of Longview, Wash., died on December 10, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Sherett - William Streeter Hampton, 34, of Rainier, Ore., died on December 7, 2020 in Kelso, Wash. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

