Death Notices

Death Notices:

DeWolf- Rodney Dale, 60, of Longview, WA passed away on November 7, 2022. Steele Chapel

Mansur- Irene, 94, of Ocean Park, WA passed away on November 8, 2022 at her home in Ocean Park. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Schwartz- George, 98, of Longview, WA passed away on November 9, 2022 in Longview. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home

