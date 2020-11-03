McKinley - Phillip, 82, of Cathlamet, Wash., died on November 2, 2020 at St John Medical Center. Dowling Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Oman - John Gordon, 87, of Cathlamet, Wash., died in Longview on November 1, 2020. Dowling Funeral Home of Cathlamet is in charge of arrangements.

Steyer - Norman Leo, 96, of Longview passed away at Canterbury Gardens on November 1, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.