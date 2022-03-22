 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Blurton — Marjorie L., 99, of Longview, died March 19 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Meril — Judy Irene, 76, of Kelso, died March 15 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Starnes — Harold Keith, 67, of Longview, died March 17 at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center, Vancouver. Columbia Funeral Service.

