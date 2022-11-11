Death Notices:

Christofferson- Harold Eugene, 79, of Scappoose, OR passed away on November 08,2022 at his home in Scappoose. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Cook- Kayden Michael, 14, of Longview, WA passed away on November 2, 2022 in Longview. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home

Hook- Janille J., 83, of Rainier, OR passed away on November 08, 2022 at her home in Rainier. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

McKee- Charlene J., 73, of Longview, WA passed away on November 10, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Peach- Anne Martin, 88, of Longview, WA passed away on November 9, 2022 at home surrounded with family in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service.

Spahn- Evelyn Louise, 86, of Longview, WA passed away on November 7, 2022 at Frontier Rehab in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service.