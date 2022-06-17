 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Hendrickson — Debra, 68, of Longview, died June 15 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Masters Sr. — Darvin L., 62, of Longview, died June 5. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Sanders — Janet C., 88, of Castle Rock, died May 18. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Setzer — Charles "Chuck" W., 76, of Claskanie, died June 8. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Richter — Darla S., 64, of Kelso, died June 13. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Smith — Shelly E., 71, of Kelso, died June 14. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

