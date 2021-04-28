 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Branham - Bill R., 91, of Longview, Wash., died April 26, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash., Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Hanks - Robert O., 90, of Kelso, Wash., died April 27, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of Arrangements.

Spratt - Guy Arthur, 79, of Toledo, Wash., died on April 22, 2021 at his residence. Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.

Vestal - Lola Darlene, 91, of Lacey, Wash., died on April 24, 2021 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Lacey, Wash. Steele Chapel.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Oyster farming — From boat to plate

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News