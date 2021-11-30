Atkinson — Mary Jo, 67, of Longview, died Nov. 23 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Garrido — Jose Luis Sandoval, 92, of Portland, died Nov. 28 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Graybill — Carol K., 77, of Toledo, died Nov. 26 at home. Cattermole Funeral Home.

Kickendall — Karl, 79, of Kelso, died Nov. 30 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Penny — Lisa Rae, of Longview, 58, died Nov. 26 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Porter — Kenneth Raymond III, 44, of La Center, died Nov. 16 at home. Woodland Funeral Home.

Richen — Paul Dane, 47, of Longview, died Nov. 25 at home Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.