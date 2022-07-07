 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Bell — Rose Lee, 83, of Oak Harbor, Washington, died June 30 at Island Health Hospital. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Brandon — Violet M., 60, of Woodland, died June 26. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Rose — Sean Charles, 56, of Woodland, died July 2 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

