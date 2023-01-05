 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Davis — Jack, 75, of Castle Rock passed away on January 1, 2023 in Longview. Hubbard Funeral Home

Pierce — Lucy M., 83, of Longview passed away at home on January 3, 2023. Columbia Funeral Service

Roth — Peggy, 101, of Longview passed away at home on January 2, 2023. Columbia Funeral Service

Szkodyn — Carolyn Rene, 85, of Kelso passed away on January 4, 2023 at her residence. Steele Chapel

Tags

