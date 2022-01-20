 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Browning — Benjamin Joseph, 74, of Longview, died Jan. 14 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

McCaskey — Gregory David, 44, of Longview, died Jan. 12 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Schmoyer — Carol Ann, 83, of Kelso, died Jan. 13 at Canterbury Gardens. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

