Death Notices

Ford — Edgar Jerome, 92 of Kelso, died Feb. 3 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Mahoney — Jerry E., 82, of Longview, died Jan. 17. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Palmer — Debra Marie, 66, of Longview, died Feb. 2 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

