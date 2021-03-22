 Skip to main content
Abegglen - Eugene F., 84, of Clatskanie, died March 18, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Bortner - Sylvia I., 91, of Longview, passed away March 15, 2021 at Canterbury Gardens. Steele Chapel.

Coulombe - Betty F., 95, of Longview, died on March 20, 2021 at Caterbury Inn. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home's is in charge of arrangements.

King - Mildred Carlene, 92, of Longview, died at Delaware Plaza. Steele Chapel.

Murphy - Nancy Ann, 84, of Castle Rock, Wash., died March 18, 2021 at an adult care facility in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Seale - Melissa Ellen, 56, of Longview, died on March 17, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

