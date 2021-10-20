Baker — Toni Marie, 49, of Kelso, died Sept. 16 at home. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home

Brudvik — Betty Joyce, 94, of Longview, died Oct. 6 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Evans — Donnie Edward, 60, of Longview, died Oct. 18 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Mackey — Erik Dean, 48, of Bozeman, Montana, died Sept. 21 in Bozeman. Dahl Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Bozeman.

Milliman — Christopher Louis, 50, of Kelso, died Sept. 11 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Dahl- McVicker Funeral Home.

Olson — Dale Allen, 59, of Longview, died Oct. 18 at PeaceHealth at St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Stevens — Shirley Anne, 75, of Longview, died Oct. 14 at Brookfield Health and Rehab of Cascadia, Battle Ground. Layne's Funeral Services Inc.

Turner — Jess Lawrence, 42, of Kelso, died Oct. 16 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.