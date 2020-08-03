× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harding - Daryl Glen, 64, of Longview, passed away at Community Home Health and Hospice on July 23, 2020. Steele Chapel

Bauman - Bradley H. , 72, of Ocean Park, Wash., died July 31, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements

Dolan - Lawrence Albert, 92, of Kelso, passed away August 2, 2020 at a local adult care facility. Columbia Funeral Service.

Fuesler - Donald A., 96, of Longview, died July 31, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements

Johnsen - Betty Jean, 92 of Castle Rock, died on July 28, 2020 at the Villager

Jordan- Patricia D., 72, of Longview, died July 30,2020 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Cascade Northwest funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements

Ralston - Lorraine, 88, of Longview, died on July 31, 2020 at a local adult care facility.