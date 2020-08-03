You have permission to edit this article.
Harding - Daryl Glen, 64, of Longview, passed away at Community Home Health and Hospice on July 23, 2020. Steele Chapel

Bauman - Bradley H. , 72, of Ocean Park, Wash., died July 31, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements

Dolan - Lawrence Albert, 92, of Kelso, passed away August 2, 2020 at a local adult care facility. Columbia Funeral Service.

Fuesler - Donald A., 96, of Longview, died July 31, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements

Johnsen - Betty Jean, 92 of Castle Rock, died on July 28, 2020 at the Villager

Jordan- Patricia D., 72, of Longview, died July 30,2020 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Cascade Northwest funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements

Ralston - Lorraine, 88, of Longview, died on July 31, 2020 at a local adult care facility.

Ruiz- Alvin Sanchez, 54, of Longview, died on July 31, 2020 at his residence

Williams - Robert S., 46, of Longview died July 29,2020 at his home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements

