 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Allen — Russell Lee, 64, of Castle Rock, died Nov. 15 in Longview. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Bighaus — Lee H., 79, of Castle Rock, died Nov. 21 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Calvin — Edna May, 91, of Longview, died Nov. 22 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Miller — Cleatus Hampton, 87 of Kelso, died Nov. 17 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Simmons — June A., 91, of Longview, died Nov. 22 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Wixon — Timothy Wayne, 56, of Kelso, died Nov. 18 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to breakup with your therapist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News