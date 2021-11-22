Allen — Russell Lee, 64, of Castle Rock, died Nov. 15 in Longview. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Bighaus — Lee H., 79, of Castle Rock, died Nov. 21 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Calvin — Edna May, 91, of Longview, died Nov. 22 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Miller — Cleatus Hampton, 87 of Kelso, died Nov. 17 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Simmons — June A., 91, of Longview, died Nov. 22 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Wixon — Timothy Wayne, 56, of Kelso, died Nov. 18 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.