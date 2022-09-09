 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Frye — Cheryl Lynn, 55, of Longview, died Sept. 2 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Manchester — Marilyn Jean, 78, of Castle Rock, died Sept. 3. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Martin — Marty Allen, 54, of Longview, died Sept. 3. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Nikolaeva — Slava Aleksaudrovna, 83, of Longview, died Sept. 7. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Palmer — Gary Lloyde, 72, of Kelso, died Aug. 27. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

