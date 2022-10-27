 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Bluhm — Patricia Jo, 77, of Longview, died Oct. 22 at Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Dalos — David Wayne, 69, of Longview, died Oct. 19 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Fenton — Hilbert C. "Bud," of Long Beach, died Oct. 25 at a Vancouver adult care facility. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Morgan — Eric Leonard, 51, of Longview, died Oct. 23 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas, Oregon. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Rynevich — Stanley Joseph, 67, of Longview, died Oct. 23 at Oregon Health & Science University, Portland. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Parents want their kids to learn more than academics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News