Colgrove - Opal Jean, 97, of Longview died June 19, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, WA Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Debow - David G., 63, of Ocean Park WA, died June 21, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, WA Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Giles - Karen, 76, of Longview, died June 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Kee - Hal Wayne, 78, of Castle Rock, died June 19, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Mickelson - Rosalie Arlene, 70, of Kelso, died June 22, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Milbradt - Marian Ruth, 75, of Rainier OR, died June 23, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Murray - Lorene F., 77, of Longview, died June 19, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.