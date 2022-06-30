 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Ferguson — Talmage Cecil, 77, died June 25 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Rumrill — Linda R., 83, of Rainier, died June 27 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

