Miller — Jennifer Marie, 28, of Woodland, died Jan. 8 at  at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland. Woodland Funeral Home

Schmoyer — Carol Lee, 83, of Kelso, died Jan. 13 at Canterbury Gardens. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Thompson — Margaret, 70, of Castle Rock, died Jan. 1. All County Cremation and Burial Service.

Wheeler —Thomas D., 54, of Kelso died Jan. 14. All County Cremation and Burial Service.

