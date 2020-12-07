 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Gieseke - Helen Stewart, 89, of Longview, passed away December 3, 2020 at the Canterbury Gardens. Columbia Funeral Service.

Bell - Theresa Robin, 70, of Longview, died on December 5, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Lambdin - Kirsten, 63, of Longview, died December 4, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Weant-Newcowb - Mary Margaret, 74, of Kelso, passed away December 3, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

