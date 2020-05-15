Death Notices
Death Notices

Crockett - Opal G., 94 of Kelso died April 30, 2020 at St. John Hospital. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Kelly - Shirley Elaine, 70 of Castle Rock died May 11, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home

Looney - Bertha Florence, 96 of Castle Rock died May 13, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home

Malakowsky - "Tony" Carl Anthony, 70, of Kelso, died May 15, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Rogers - Doris Mae, 78 of Toledo died May 12, 2020 at home. Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel

